

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Monday, with generally upbeat comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the state of the U.S. economy as well as signs of progress on U.S.-Mexico trade talks helping underpin investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, France's government reduced its growth projection for next year and said it is committed to cut taxes and rein in public spending in the 2019 budget to be unveiled at the end of September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points or 0.36 percent at 5,452 in opening deals after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.



Automaker Renault advanced 0.9 percent and Peugeot rallied 1.2 percent as talks continue between the U.S. and Mexico over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



