

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway is reportedly planning to buy stakes in India's digital payment platform Paytm. The Economic Times reported that the talks are on and Warren Buffett's company is planning to invest up to $357 million. Paytm, owned by One97, is probably the largest e-commerce payment and digital wallet platform in India.



According to ET, the deal might value Paytm at more than $10 billion.



The digital wallet platform was founded in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The payment app that uses bar code is highly popular in India and was downloaded in more than 218 million devices by March 2018.



The parent company One97 Communications Ltd reported a revenue of INR 813.88 crore in 2017, however it has not revealed whether it made a profit or loss in the financial year. In February,2018 it has reported more than $20 billion in gross transaction value compared to $5 billion in the previous year.



With the support of Alibaba, Paytm has raised $1.4 billion from Softbank of Japan.



