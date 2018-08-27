

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were modestly higher on Monday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole turned out to be more dovish than expected.



The euro recovered across the board after Powell expressed confidence over the U.S. economy and justified the current path of gradual interest rate hikes to protect the economic recovery.



Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that the U.S. and Mexico are close to resolving bilateral differences on Nafta.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 percent at 384.74 in late opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Friday.



The German DAX was rising half a percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent while the U.K. markets remained closed for a bank holiday.



Automakers led the surge as talks continue between the U.S. and Mexico over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot climbed 1-2 percent.



Metro shares soared 12 percent in Frankfurt after Ceconomy announced that it is considering selling a stake in the German retailer to an investor group.



Evotec advanced 2.4 percent after it joined hands with Centogene AG for joint drug discovery projects to treat rare genetic diseases.



In economic releases, a measure of German business confidence rose more-than-expected to 103.8 in August from 101.7 in July, survey data from Ifo Institute showed. The expected score was 101.8.



The current conditions index climbed to 106.4 compared to the forecast of 105.3. At the same time, the expectations index came in at 101.2 versus forecast of 98.4.



France's government reduced its growth projection for next year and said it is committed to cut taxes and rein in public spending in the 2019 budget to be unveiled at the end of September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX