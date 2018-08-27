Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's positive turnaround improves balance sheet - renews its financing package and repays loans

Pöyry PLC Press Release 27 August 2018 at 13:00 (EEST)

Pöyry has renewed its financing package with its core banks, Nordea and OP Corporate Bank, during August 2018. As a consequence of the new package, Pöyry will repay its existing loans from November 2016 and initiate a new revolving credit facility that is available until August 2021. The revolving credit facility is subject to customary covenants. Due to an improved balance sheet position and with gearing at -16% Pöyry has been in a position to optimise its debt portfolio.

"The previous financing package was signed at the beginning of our turnaround. Now with a proven track-record and improved balance sheet it was time to renew our debt portfolio and to extend maturities," said Pöyry's Chief Finance Officer Juuso Pajunen.

