

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation slowed in July after accelerating in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office reported Monday.



Producer prices climbed 3.87 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 6.42 percent rise in June.



Prices for intermediate goods grew markedly by 10.2 percent annually in July, while that for consumer goods dropped by 0.51 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.60 percent from June, when it rose by 0.44 percent.



