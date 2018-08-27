The "Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Analysis 2017 Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis.
Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Plastic Caps Closures Market by Product Type
6 Plastic Caps Closures Market by Raw Material
7 Plastic Caps Closures Market by Technology
8 Plastic Caps Closures Market by Container Type
9 Plastic Caps Closures Market by End-User
10 Geographical Segmentation
11 Vendor Landscaping
12 Company Profiles
- Amcor Ltd.
- Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
- RPC Group PLC. (UK)
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Aptar Group Inc.
- Guala Closure Group
- Bericap Gmbh Co. KG
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Rexam PLC
- Berry Plastics Corporation (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zx8c3w/global_plastic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005242/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Beverage Packaging, Plastic Packaging