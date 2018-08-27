General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Presents at Rodman & Renshaw Investment Conference

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / General Moly, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: GMO; TSX: GMO), the only western exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, announced that the Company will be participating at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 5, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen's presentation at 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 8 will provide an update on the Company, including its copper-silver-zinc exploration potential at its 80%-owned Mt. Hope molybdenum project in Nevada. He will comment on the resurgent molybdenum market driven by the continued strength of world steel production and increased global drilling for oil and gas. Mr. Hansen will also be meeting with investors.

Mr. Hansen's presentation will be webcast live via the Company's website and an archived playback will be available soon after. A PDF of the presentation will also be posted.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American (NYSE AMER), recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high-performance lubricants and polymers.

