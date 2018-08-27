

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI, ASTIU) announced that the company has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy, supported by the Office of Technology Transitions Technology Commercialization Fund, for two exclusive development projects. As part of the awards, worth up to $100 thousand each, Ascent Solar is to work towards commercialization of sputtered Zn(O,S) buffers in flexible CIGS solar cells and also development of next-generation, high-efficiency Perovskite/CIGS Tandems cell.



The TCF was created by the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to promote promising energy technologies. The TCF selections announced on August 23, 2018 will expand the DOE's efforts to catalyze the commercial impact of the Department's portfolio of research, development, demonstration, and deployment activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX