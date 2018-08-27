KLA Laboratories, Inc. is Named as One of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan

The Awards Program Identifies and Honors Some of the Best Places of Employment in the State

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / KLA Laboratories, Inc. was recently named as one of the 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The awards program was created in 2012 and are a project of Crain Content Studio, the marketing storytelling arm of Crain's Detroit Business, and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Michigan, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2018 Cool Places to Work in Michigan list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250-plus U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Michigan;

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of Michigan; and

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Cool Places to Work in Michigan. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Michigan and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

KLA Laboratories, Inc. is an 89-year-old family-owned company based in Dearborn, Michigan. It provides a range of World-Class technology solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Wi-Fi, DAS, Audio/Visual, and Event Production. KLA was included on the list because they pay 100 percent of employees' and dependents' health, dental and vision insurance premiums; as well as offer financial support to the schools attended by employees' children.

KLA Laboratories, Inc. was recognized on August 20 in a special publication by Crain's Detroit Business. The final rankings were announced in the publication.

For more information on the Cool Places to Work in Michigan program, visit http://www.CoolPlacestoWorkMI.com or contact Madelyne Barroso at 717-323-5272.

About KLA Laboratories, Inc.:

KLA provides World-Class, turnkey solutions for Information Technology, Networks, Premise Cabling, Wi-Fi, DAS, Audio/Video, and Event Production. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information follow KLA on social media or visit http://klalabs.com/.

Contact:

Kelly Schoen

kschoen@klalabs.com

3138463800

SOURCE: KLA Laboratories, Inc.