National scheme reportedly aims to drive installation in segments including residential and commercial and industrial facilities.A report in the Daily News Egypt newspaper yesterday named 11 of 16 solar companies added to a list of approved installers for an Egyptian scheme to drive the take-up of small scale PV. Although light on details, the report identified Egyptian Solar Energy Systems Co., Evergreen Solar, Infinity Solar, Electromatic, Greenfox, KarmSolar, Hammer Electric For Solar Technology, Green Tech Solutions, Solar Power, Global Egypt and Smart Engineering Solutions among the contenders ...

