EQS-News / 27/08/2018 / 18:09 UTC+8 *Shineway TCM formula Granule production capacity tripled to 2 billion bags * Shineway has completed the installation of new production lines in its Hebei province production facilities, tripling its annual production capacity from 600 million bags (grams) to 2 billion bags (grams) for its TCM formula granules. Additional production lines in its Yunnan province production faculties are being installed and will add another 1 billion bags (grams) of TCM formula granules capacity by October 2018. For more information, please contact Mr. Randy Hung, Director of Investor Relations via email randyhung@shineway.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YLFQXTEJJV [1] Document title: Shineway TCM formula Granule production capacity tripled to 2 billion bags 27/08/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b5a7ee452426572958f26b1145048fb&application_id=717711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 27, 2018 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)