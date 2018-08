BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Macedonia's producer prices decreased in July, figures from the State Statistical Office showed Monday.



The industrial producer price index for the domestic market fell 0.5 percent annually and by 1.0 percent monthly in July.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices declined notably by 7.5 percent yearly in July, while prices for durable goods climbed by 1.6 percent.



