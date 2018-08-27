

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Kite, a Gilead Company (GILD), said that the European Commission has granted Marketing Authorization for Yescarta or axicabtagene ciloleucel as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma or PMBCL, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.



The Marketing Authorization approves axicabtagene ciloleucel for use in the 28 countries of the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.



Axicabtagene ciloleucel is a chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy, which harnesses a patient's own immune system to fight certain types of blood cancer. The cell therapy has been proven to induce complete response (no detectable cancer) in a proportion of patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL and PMBCL, which are aggressive forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).



The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is supported by data from the ZUMA-1 trial of axicabtagene ciloleucel in adult patients with refractory aggressive NHL. In the single-arm trial, 72 percent of patients (n=73/101) who received a single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel responded to therapy, with 51 percent (n=52/101) achieving a complete response (as assessed by an independent review committee, median follow-up of 15.1 months).



At one year following infusion, 60 percent of patients were alive (95% CI: 50.2, 69.2) and the median overall survival (OS) had not been reached (95% CI: not estimable [NE]).



Axicabtagene ciloleucel may cause side effects that are severe or life threatening, such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurological toxicities. In ZUMA-1, 12 percent of patients experienced Grade 3 or higher CRS and 31 percent experienced Grade 3 or higher neurologic toxicities. Overall 98 percent of patients recovered from CRS and/or neurologic adverse reactions.



Treatment algorithms have been developed to manage some of the symptoms associated with both CRS and neurologic adverse reactions experienced by patients on axicabtagene ciloleucel.



The most common Grade 3 or higher adverse reactions include encephalopathy, unspecified pathogen infection, CRS, bacterial infection, aphasia, viral infection, delirium, hypotension and hypertension.



Axicabtagene ciloleucel was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on October 18, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX