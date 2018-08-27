The market experienced strong growth in nearly all states. Scandinavian countries lead the charge, but Germany showed strong growth in the first half of 2018, analysts report. An uptake in EV sales might result in profound effects on their use as flexible storage units, recent reports and interviews suggest.According to electric vehicle database company EV volumes, the European market has become the second - a year after China - to surpass the one million EV registration milestone. Reporting EV sales in the first half of 2018, the company noted growth in all European countries. Leading the pack, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...