

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira weakened against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Monday, weighed by continued worries over rift with Washington over the detention of evangelical Christian Andrew Brunson.



Investors remain concerned about the prolonged standoff between Washington and Ankara sparked by the detension of Brunson and its impact on the nation's economy.



The Lira fell to a 10-day low of 6.2306 against the greenback, down by 4.5 percent from a 10-day high of 5.9608 hit at the beginning of today's trading. If the Lira falls further, it may breach a record low of 7.08 that was set on mid-August.



