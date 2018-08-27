Ideazon Announces the Launch of their New and User-Friendly Website

Ideazon Helps Budding Entrepreneurs to Find Funding for their Businesses and Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / The founders of Ideazon, a company that helps people turn their crowdfunding dreams into reality, are pleased to announce the official launch of their new and easy-to-navigate website.

To check out the new site and learn more about Ideazon, please visit https://ideazon.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while there are many budding entrepreneurs out there with great ideas for a new product or service, they often do not have the funds needed to launch their company. Also, although these inventors may wish to give a crowdfunding website a try in order to raise needed capital, they may be unsure how to go about it.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch Ideazon in 2012; since that time they have helped entrepreneurs to raise more than $15 million on crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

One of Ideazon's many successful campaigns is for gaming keyboards, which the spokesperson noted can now be found on Amazon.

From people who wish to raise a few thousand dollars to those who hope to secure one million or more, the friendly and experienced team from Ideazon is ready and willing to help. They know that while crowdfunding can be an effective way to raise needed money, business people who have no experience with these platforms often end up with disappointing results.

"Their team has a wealth of combined experience in designing and launching highly successful crowdfund campaigns for budgets large and small, and for a wide range of products and services," the spokesperson noted, adding that they will start with a consult with each new client to determine a project's potential and see whether or not crowdfunding is the best way to go.

"After that, the Ideazon professionals can create a carefully-crafted marketing plan to make sure that the project is a success from the moment of launch."

Then, once the crowdfunding campaign is launched, the team from Ideazon will stay in close contact with their clients to make sure all of the funding milestones are being reached. As it notes on the new website, Ideazon will also use the power of social media to get the word out about their clients' projects and campaigns.

About Ideazon:

Ideazon can help bring peoples' crowdfunding ideas to reality. Since 2012, Ideazon has helped innovators raise over 15 million dollars on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Check out their website to see how they can help at https://ideazon.com/.

Contact:

Miranda Bush

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Ideazon