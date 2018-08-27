Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a strategic consulting and finder's arrangement with internationally renown music and entertainment executive Michael Rosenblatt. A music industry veteran with over 40 years of experience, Mr. Rosenblatt is introducing Backstageplay to his network of entertainment colleagues and associates and providing strategic advisory services and promotion to the Company.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Michael join us in a strategic consulting role and in a very short period we have already seen recognition of the company increase as a result of his efforts with his contacts and connections in the music industry," said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO. "Michael brings substantial knowledge and connectivity to and throughout the music and entertainment industries both in North America and abroad. We are very lucky to have access to his expertise and contacts, as we roll out new artists in the months to come."

During his career in the entertainment industry, Mr. Rosenblatt was responsible for discovering acts such as The B52's and most notably was credited for bringing Madonna to her first record label, Sire Records. In addition, Michael worked with Platinum artists Depeche Mode, Erasure and The Pretenders. While at MCA Records, Michael also signed and worked with artists such as Bronski Beat, New Radicals and Semisonic, while overseeing soundtracks and/or securing soundtrack rights for Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, For the Love of the Game and Half Baked. More recently, Michael has been actively consulting in music and content licensing and has worked with McDonalds, Pledge Music, Membran Music, Giphy among others.

"I have been working with the team at Backstageplay for several weeks now, and I am excited about the reception we are receiving for this unique artist fan-engagement platform and games," commented Michael Rosenblatt. "Working together to introduce the Company to my client base is something that has the potential to influence the adoption of social gaming within the entertainment industry."

