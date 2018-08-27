Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - Bell Copper ("Bell" or the "Company") (TSXV: BCU) is pleased to report that it has entered into an Earn-In and Joint Venture agreement with Cordoba Minerals ("Cordoba") (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) under which Cordoba has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Kabba porphyry copper project by investing C$ 200,000 into Bell Copper through a Private Placement and the expenditure of up to C$ 17,300,000 on the project over the next 7.5 years. The transaction is subject to Regulatory and Shareholder approval.

Highlights

Bell Copper enters Earn-In/JV on the Kabba porphyry copper project with Cordoba Minerals (72% owned by High Power Exploration ("HPX"), a private company led by Co-Chairman and CEO Robert Friedland).

Company agrees to C$ 200K financing with Cordoba.

Core drilling to begin in the coming weeks.

"Over the last few months, Bell has hosted a number of majors and mid-tier mining companies who have expressed interest Kabba. Partnering with Cordoba and their related parties such as HPX provides exceptional talent, the tool chest of a major, and the mentality of a proven explorer, making this an ideal fit for Bell Copper as we move forward at Kabba." - Dr. Tim Marsh, Bell Copper President & CEO

Joint Venture Agreement

Bell Copper has reached an agreement with Cordoba Minerals whereby Cordoba can earn up to an 80% interest in the Kabba project by completing certain phased financial commitments and project expenditures over a 7.5-year period. These commitments are outlined as follows:

Earn-In Schedule Spending Commitment Initial Commitment C$200,000 private placement in Bell Copper and C$300,000 to complete drill hole K-20 Phase 1 C$1M within 18 months to earn 25% interest Phase 2 Additional C$3M within subsequent 2 years for 51% interest Phase 3 Additional C$3M within subsequent 2 years for 70% interest Phase 4 Additional C$10M within subsequent 2 years for 80% interest

Through the initial phase of the joint venture agreement Cordoba will subscribe to 2,856,000 units through a private placement at C$ 0.07 per unit. Each unit will consist of 1 common share of Bell Copper and 1 full warrant valid until August 27, 2019 and exercisable at C$ 0.105 If Bell's stock trades at a 100% premium to C$ $0.07 (the subscription price) for a period of 30 consecutive days prior to the warrant expiry, then Cordoba will be obligated to exercise the warrants in full.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Kabba Porphyry Copper Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

