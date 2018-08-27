The Newly Rebranded Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Will Host the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, August 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue for the popular choice awards for Hospitality leaders in Dubai shifted to Habtoor Complex

The most talked about awards for the Hospitality industry in Dubai are scheduled to be held on 28thNov 2018 at the luxurious Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. The Awards were previously supposed to be held in Queen Elizabeth 2 but due to some unforeseen circumstances, the venue had to be changed.

Talking about the Awards, Fredrik Reinisch, Complex General Manager, Habtoor Complex said, "We are very excited that these Popular Choice Awards are being held at our hotel, this would be an opportunity for us to showcase the amazing facilities and services we have to offer to the industry and to the world, specially after the rebranding which happened earlier this month".

Commenting on the venue change, Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group commented "We would like to thank Al Habtoor Group for this opportunity and we are very excited for the upcoming Awards in November".

Online voting for the 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards is going on in full swing and with over 70,000 votes already received in the first round of voting. Round 1 of voting ends on 31st Aug where top finalists per category will be chosen who would further continue to collect votes. The final result will be based on results of the online voting and Judges votes. Gold and Silver Winners will be awarded at the Award ceremony on 28thNov 2018, added Raj Bhatt, CEO of Hozpitality Group.

The 4th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2018 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. The voting should only take 5 minutes, and your responses are completely anonymous said Raj.



Hozpitality Group has over 1 million registered hospitality professionals from over 186 countries. They are being asked to vote online for these award nominations. We are also sending the voting link to all the hotels who could hand them over to their guests/staff for voting, added Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The organizer, Hozpitality Group would like to wish you the best of luck with your entries.

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

WWW.HOZPITALITYEXCELLENCEAWARDS.COM/VOTING

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality consists a database of over 1 millionregistered hospitality professionals in in its 2 websites, http://www.hozpitality.com - "Dedicated hospitality website for Jobs in Middle East, Africa and Asia" and http://www.hozpitalityplus.com - "Dedicated hospitality networking group". Apart from the registered candidates Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals through monthly email marketing from over 186 countries.

From hospitality jobs in Dubai and the UAE, retail jobs in Asia, and cruising jobs around the world, millions of workers all around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet hotel guests in Dubai, Frankfurt, Davos; become an executive chef in Abu Dhabi or Tokyo; or serve up coffee in Qatar, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective global hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Dubai hotel jobs" or "Qatar hotel jobs".

In addition to listing jobs in Dubai, UAE, Mumbai, Europe and around the world, Hozpitality.com offers professional CV designing, a community network for employers and job seekers, a directory of hospitality suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, hospitality travel bookings etc. We do more than just list jobs; we provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite. Advertise or find cruise ship jobs, catering jobs, travel jobs, sous chef jobs, and more with Hozpitality.com, a world of opportunities…

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com already has over 25,000 members from over 180 countries. The networking website http://www.hozpitalityplus.com has discussions, blogs, videos, latest hospitality news, top jobs, events, photos, groups and many more latest features.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- http://www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

http://www.hozpitality.com , http://www.hozpitalityplus.com , http://www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , http://www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com

http://www.hozpitality.com, http://www.hozpitalityplus.com, http://www.vronline.ae

Company name: http://www.hozpitalityplus.com/page/newsroom