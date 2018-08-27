

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's capacity utilization increased in August, while business confidence weakened for the fifth successive month, figures from the central bank showed Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.8 percent in August from 77.1 percent in July.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate climbed to 77.6 percent in August from 76.9 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that business confidence index dropped further to 96.4 in August from 102.7 in July.



