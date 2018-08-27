Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of its exploration program conducted from April to July 2018 at its gold prospective Kandiole Project in west Africa. The exploration program consisted of reconnaissance prospecting, mapping and grab sampling. The purpose of the program was to complete a "first-pass" look at the permits, generate a surface geological map, complete an inventory of all artisanal sites and collect grab samples from artisanal workings and other areas of interest. A total of 233 grab samples of rock were collected for assaying (the grab samples are selected samples and not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property). Assay results of 0.5 grams of gold and higher are presented in map below (Figure 1).

In addition to the reconnaissance program, a detailed program of soil and termite sampling was completed in specific areas of the Mankouke and Moussala Nord permits. A total of 4,908 samples were collected. The map below (Figure 1) identifies the areas of this detailed sampling. The samples are now being analysed and the results will be released when received and evaluated.

A compilation of the limited amount of historical data is nearly completed and this information will be integrated with the recently acquired field data.

The Kandiole Project property is underlain by several, interpreted north-northeast trending structural zones that host recently discovered mineralized zones like Komet's Dabia zone (2.02 g/t gold over 62 metres1) and Oklo's Seko zone (2.17 g/t gold over 79 metres2). Recent sampling has identified 13 artisanal mining areas that have returned grab rock samples of more than 0.5 g/t gold with local highs exceeding 10 g/t gold in the Naraya 1 area. To the Company's knowledge, these newly identified mining sites have not been evaluated in the past and as such represent new evaluation opportunities for Roscan. In conjunction with the rock grab samples, several of the areas were covered with soil and termite mound sampling, which when the results are received and evaluated, will be used as guidance for the development of drill targets and additional, more detailed, exploration activities.

COMMENTARY

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Roscan, stated "that the Kandiole Project is located in an area of producing gold mines, gold resources and new discoveries. We have an extensive land package, several priority target areas and plan aggressive exploration. We are now designing an exploration program that is planned to start immediately after the rain season ends.

QUALIFIED PERSON AND SAMPLE PROTOCOL

The technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory P. Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The grab sampling program was designed to collect representative samples from primarily, areas of gold workings. Each sample site was located by GPS and plotted on base maps. All samples were sealed in individual bags and identified with appropriate sample tags. Samples were stored in a secure place at the field camp after which the samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali by truck driven by Roscan employees. Sample preparation was carried out in the ALS lab in Bamako. Mali and then shipped to the ALS lab in Johannesburg for analyses.

ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in west Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali.

