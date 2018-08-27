The "Metal Forming Market for Automotive by Technique (Roll, Stretch, Stamping, Deep Drawing, Hydroforming), Type (Hot and Cold), Application (BIW, Chassis, Closure), Material (Steel, Aluminum), Vehicle (ICE, Electric Hybrid) Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metal forming market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.83% from 2018 to 2025, to reach USD 269.01 billion by 2025 from USD 221.22 billion in 2018.

The market is projected to rise owing to key reasons such as increasing vehicle production and growing demand for commercial vehicles. On the other hand, the major factor hindering the growth of the metal forming market is the high capital cost of forming equipment.

Hydroforming is one of the most advanced forming techniques used in the automotive industry. It is generally used to manufacture hollow tube structures such as manifolds, exhaust cones, and a few suspension components. As hydroforming is comparatively expensive, it is mostly used by premium car manufacturers. Due to the increasing market share of premium car manufacturers, hydroforming is expected to grow at the fastest rate. It is an advanced technique and requires a high setup cost as well as high operating cost, because of which it is expected to have a significant market in Europe and North America.

Cold forming is one of the most conventional manufacturing processes in which components are formed using different types of forming techniques at room temperature and do not require any additional handling and carrying. The cold forming process is simpler than the hot forming process and does not require any additional setup cost. Hence, the overall cost of cold forming is low as compared to hot forming. Because of the advantages such as cost and low production time, cold forming is the major preference of OEMs across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Technological Overview

7 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Techniques

8 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Forming Type

9 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Application

10 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Material Type

11 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Vehicle Type

12 Metal Forming Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicle

13 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, By Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

AES Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Benteler

CIE Automotive

Craemer

Hirotec

Kaizen Metal Forming

Kirchhoff

LTC Roll

MIM

Magna

Mills Products

Multimatic

Quintus Technologies

Superform Aluminium

Tower International

Toyota Boshoku

VNT Automotive

Vari-Form

Voestalpine

