The "Cargo Inspection Market by Industry (Oil Gas, Petrochemicals, Metals Mining, and Agriculture), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America and Middle East Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cargo inspection market is expected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2018 to USD 2.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.66% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing demand for quality assured commodity and increased international trade of various commodities. Trading house across regions strive to enhance the quality and standards of goods that are imported and exported in the overseas markets, especially in developed countries where stringent regulations are imposed on imported goods. Moreover, the increasing global ago-commodity trade propel the growth of the cargo inspection market. However, different geographies have varying regulations and standards of inspections, which could lead to conflicts regarding the acceptance of local and international standards,

This growth is attributed to the formulation of stringent regulations and standards to ensure the quality and safety of products, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the quality of agricultural products and food. Cargo inspection services in agriculture carry out highly specialized cargo surveys of food and agricultural products to assess their condition. It includes the grain test for moisture, density, percentage of damaged grains, and infestation.

North America has some notable amount of export of agro-commodities such as oilseeds, fertilizers, and cereals. US is the major exporter of agro-commodities among North American countries. The US has some rigorous standards for imported goods. The retail sector in Mexico has witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years. Some of the key factors driving the growth in the country's retail sales are the increasing income levels of the middle class, rising access to credit and continuous development of organized retail infrastructure.

Key players in this market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), and Cotecna Inspection SA (Switzerland).

