BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China should strengthen its fiscal and financial measures to encourage investment, the National Development and Reform Commission said Monday.



Investment in intended projects grew at a slower pace of 3.1 percent during January to July period.



According to NDRC monitoring report, investment value of infrastructure projects plunged 35.2 percent, while it grew 12.4 percent in manufacturing during January to July period.



