

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) said that Doyle Simons has elected to retire, and its board of directors has appointed Devin Stockfish as president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2019.



Stockfish, currently senior vice president of the company's Timberlands business, will join the company's board of directors on January 1, 2019, at which point Simons will step down from the board and become senior advisor until his retirement on April 1, 2019.



'In anticipation of this planned transition, the board conducted an extensive succession process and unanimously determined that Devin is the right leader to take this company to the next level. Devin has a proven ability to achieve results and an impressive breadth of experience that spans various industries,' Rick Holley, chairman of Weyerhaeuser's board of directors.



In addition, the company's board said that Adrian Blocker will succeed Stockfish as senior vice president of Timberlands, effective January 1, 2019. Blocker currently leads the company's Wood Products business.



Keith O'Rear will succeed Blocker as senior vice president of Wood Products, also effective January 1, 2019. O'Rear currently leads the company's Wood Products Sales and Marketing organization.



