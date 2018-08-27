

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) said that it will establish a center for digital health and analytics, to be known as Humana Studio H, in Boston's Seaport neighborhood, where it can take advantage of a deep local talent pool and partnerships. Studio H will focus on pioneering new products and services that will then be developed for use across the organization.



The company expects to employ as many as 250 individuals at this Boston location within the next five years. To help lead this effort, the company has named Heather Cox to the newly created position of Chief Digital Health and Analytics Officer, reporting directly to Humana President and Cheif Executive Officer Bruce Broussard.



In her new role, Cox will be accountable for building Humana's digital care delivery operations and leading enterprise analytics. Integrating these critical capabilities across the organization will further accelerate Humana's move toward differentiated health care experiences.



In addition to the Digital Health and Analytics group, a team of individuals focused on creating a new health experience for seniors will also reside in Studio H under the direction of Beth Bierbower, who has been with the company in a number of senior-level leadership positions. Bierbower also reports directly to Broussard.



Humana Studio H will take shape in Boston's Seaport neighborhood, where Humana has entered into a lease agreement for approximately 40,000 square feet of office space on two floors at 281 Summer Street. The location affords access to the area's wealth of talent in digital technology, analytics and experience design, in one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods.



Humana noted that it will build out the space using an open floor plan, designed to promote interaction and collaboration, and the company expects to complete the project in the summer of 2019.



