New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Perfect Storm Brewing for North American Coffee Market," featuring Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/BZ0Ht

To view the full editorial, visit http://nnw.fm/ylN7I

This same eye for formulating unique, intelligently designed products has primed Youngevity exceptionally well for addressing emerging fronts in the coffee game, such as functional beverages. Youngevity's CLR Roasters has already been doing robust business via company-owned brands Josie's Java House and Café La Rica. In addition, the company's recently executed five-year contract to sell and process more than 41 million pounds of green, high-grown washed Nicaraguan conventional coffees per year should bring in steady revenues for Youngevity to the tune of some $250 million (based on mid-August 2018 coffee future prices), which will be rolling into the company's coffers from 2019 through 2023. Extensive regional work by the company's wholly owned Siles Family Plantation Group was instrumental in securing this lucrative long-term contract, and the partnership with Alain Hernandez of H&H Export Group has set Youngevity up nicely for further expanding its footprint in Nicaragua. CLR Roasters' Miami roasting operation roasts around 25,000 to 28,000 pounds per day (10 million pounds per year) and has an annual grinding capacity of some 15 million pounds. The company's facility is able to boast consistently high-quality standards due to a field-to-cup process that it controls every step of the way. While many bigger roasters have their own blend specs, CLR Roasters works directly with its customers to develop unique, customized blends. The company offers a wide variety of packaging options to satisfy every kind of end market consumer. From two-ounce fractional packs and five-pound bags to single-serve K-Cups of customized blends, the company's production facility provides impressive versatility and is able to churn out K-Cups at the rate of 220 per minute. Despite the impressive operational scale of the company's facility, CLR Roasters prides itself on the retention of boutique roasting methodologies, including visual, touch and smell-based analysis by in-house roasting veterans.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For more information, visit the company's website at www.YGYI.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com