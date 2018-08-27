Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2018) - American Creek Resources Ltd ("the Company") (TSXV: AMK) is pleased to report initial results from the 2018 Tudor Gold drill program on the Copper Belle zone of the Company's Treaty Creek property in BC's Golden Triangle. Gold, silver and copper analyses have been received from the first two holes. To date, five holes have been completed, totaling 3,899 meters and the sixth and seventh holes are proceeding.

The gold assays from the first two drill holes indicate broad intervals of more than 300 meters of gold mineralization that have expanded the known area of the Copper Belle zone, providing positive results that will be used in future resource calculations. Significantly, the first sighting of coarse visible gold has been made, within an interval that assayed 26.6 g/t gold over 1.5 meters in hole CB-18-32.



Figure 1: Copper Belle visible gold in CB-18-32

Walter Storm, Tudor Gold President and CEO, stated: "We are extremely encouraged by the broad intervals of gold mineralization encountered in the first two drill holes of the season at Copper Belle. The large step-outs with the drills will quickly evaluate a significant area of the porphyry system and we are prepared to drill deeper holes to explore the indications of continuing gold mineralization at depth. In addition, there is a three-kilometer interval between Tudor Gold's Copper Belle discovery and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap deposit, in which our magnetotelluric geophysical survey has identified strongly anomalous targets that have yet to be drill tested."

CB-18-31, the first hole of the season, is a step-out hole that has expanded the known extent of the Copper Belle zone some 100 m to the west of previous drilling. CB-18-32, which is located 190 m south of hole 31, has also extended the zone more than 100 m to the west. Current drilling continues to step out successfully to the west in large jumps of 100 to 150 meters, providing information about a sizeable portion of the porphyry-style mineralized system. The Copper Belle zone appears to be a relatively flat-lying body that is located along trend, to the northeast of the Iron Cap Au-Cu deposit on the adjacent property of Seabridge Gold Corp. Holes at Copper Belle in 2018 are testing a magnetic high that measures some 600 meters by 500 meters and has previously only been drilled along its eastern and southern margins. For locations of the 2018 and other holes in the Copper Belle area that are overlain on Total Magnetics contours, please view the map below.

CB-18-31 intersected a 302 meter-long mineralized interval from 392.0 to 694.0 meters that averages 0.471 g/t gold. Within this section are zones of more intense silica alteration that contain greater concentrations of pyritic mineralization, which have returned higher gold values, such as 1.908 g/t Au over 20.5 meters.

CB-18-32 intersected two broad zones of mineralization; the upper zone averages 0.662 g/t gold over 337.8 meters and also contains intervals of stronger alteration and mineralization, such as 1.036 g/t gold over 121.8 meters and 0.800 g/t gold over 49.5 meters. The lower zone, 90 meters downhole from the first, averages 0.395 g/t gold over 169.5 meters, with higher grade intervals such as 0.758 g/t gold over 31.5 meters. Strong mineralization is present at the end of hole 32, indicating very good potential for continuing gold values at depth.

Gold, silver and copper results for holes CB-18-31 and CB-18-32 are summarized in the table below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Comments - CB-18-31 392.0 694.0 302.0 0.471 1.5 0.010 - includes 392.0 428.0 36.0 0.681 3.8 0.016 - and 479.5 500.0 20.5 1.908 3.5 0.010 - and 528.9 599.5 70.6 0.660 1.9 0.016 - and 634.0 640.0 6.0 2.112 2.0 0.003 - and 662.6 680.5 17.9 0.620 2.4 0.019 - EOH 748.0 CB-18-32 194.7 532.5 337.8 0.662 1.9 0.016 includes 194.7 316.5 121.8 1.036 106.0 - with 37.0 m at 2.200 g/t Au and 368.8 389.5 20.7 0.751 5.1 0.019 and 413.7 426.5 12.8 0.662 8.2 0.128 and 451.5 460.5 9.0 0.849 1.3 0.019 and 483.0 532.5 49.5 0.800 2.7 0.002 with 18.0 m at 1.477 g/t Au 623.0 792.5 169.5 0.395 1.5 0.025 includes 636.5 651.5 15.0 0.439 1.9 0.003 and 689.0 697.0 8.0 0.867 5.7 0.003 and 708.8 741.5 32.7 0.530 1.4 0.044 and 752.0 783.5 31.5 0.758 2.0 0.049 with 6.0 m at 1.282 g/t Au EOH 794.0

* All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

* True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Earlier in the season, Tudor Gold field crews examined and channel sampled a new zone of porphyry-style veining that has recently been exposed by retreating glacial ice. This area is about 1.1 kilometers southwest of the Copper Belle zone, toward the Iron Cap deposit, and has not been previously sampled. Of the twelve samples, several were anomalous in gold, with values such as 0.522 g/t gold over 1.5 meters. Additional sampling in this new zone is planned.



Figure 2: Copper Belle Drill Hole Locations on Total Magnetic Intensity

("Warmer" Colours Indicate Higher Magnetic Intensity)

QP

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek results in this new release is James A. McCrea, P.Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

