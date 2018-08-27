Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence engagement on the automotive industry. An auto paint supplies firm wanted to track the latest technologies in the automotive industry to cope up with the competitors and estimate the market from the customers' perspective.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"The rising demand for environment-friendly auto paint supplies and coating materials is one of the key challenges faced by the automotive paint brands."

Automotive paint brands face two major challenges, one is integrating technology and the other one is proper raw materials for manufacturing environment-friendly and durable auto paints. In the highly competitive market for auto paint supplies, it is one of the major challenges for the automotive paint brands to keep a track of the latest innovations in the automotive industry while dealing with the competitors. Also, there is demand for newer shades of colors by car manufacturers, that can be applied with maximum efficiency and are durable. This leads to an increase in the burden of production of the auto paint supplies firms.

The market intelligence study presented by Infiniti helped the auto paint supplies firm to design a progressive and predictive business strategy and re-adjust their manufacturing models to accommodate consumers' preference for environment-friendly and durable car paint and coatings. The client was also able to identify prospective areas of investment and stay ahead in the competition.

This market intelligence engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain detailed insight into the newest technological innovations in the industry

Modify their manufacturing models to accommodate consumers' preference for sustainable paints

This market intelligence engagement provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing the ongoing market trends to stay abreast of the latest developments

Depicting the lucrative investment areas in the market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

