Production of high-efficiency solar PV modules in the Austrian region of Carinthia should commence as early as December 2018. Using a fully automated production line, Energetica Industries says it is well equipped for competition with Asian manufacturers.Energetica Industries GmbH has today said that ground has broken on its gigawatt scale solar module fab in Liebenfels, Austria. Production capacity of latest generation high-efficiency modules is expected to exceed 1 GW per year. To this end, Energetica will build several fully automated production lines at the location in Carinthia. Overall, ...

