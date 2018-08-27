Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of 31st of August, 2018. ISIN Underlying code Name Expiration date Settlement (fixing) date SE0011604065 5836 3YMBFZ8 27-12-2018 02-01-2019 SE0011604073 5842 20YMBFZ8 27-12-2018 02-01-2019 SE0011604081 5839 30YMBFZ8 27-12-2018 02-01-2019 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at tel + 45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690208