

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to launch three new iPhones soon that keep the edge-to-edge screen design of last year's flagship, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The devices will boast a wider range of prices, features and sizes to increase their appeal.



However, none of the three iPhones will be wholly new designs like the iPhone X was last year or the iPhone 6 in 2014, with some inside Apple labeling the launch as an 'S year,' a designation the company has given to new handsets that retain the previous design but add new internal features. The company is planning more significant changes for next year, the report said.



The upcoming phones, planned to be unveiled in September, show the company is adjusting its strategy. Rather than luring millions of new iPhone users, Apple's goal these days is to steadily raise average prices, while expanding the total number of active devices to support sales of accessories and digital services like streaming music and video, the report said.



The three new iPhones due next month have a good chance to add to this important foundation of the company's future. There'll be a new high-end iPhone, internally dubbed D33, with a display that measures about 6.5-inch diagonally, the report said.



That would make it the largest iPhone by far and one of the biggest mainstream phones on the market. It will continue to have a glass back with stainless steel edges and dual cameras on the back. The big difference on the software side will be the ability to view content side-by-side in apps like Mail and Calendar. It will be Apple's second phone with a crisper organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screen.



The report indicated that Apple also plans an upgrade to the current iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which is internally dubbed D32. The main changes to the new OLED iPhones will be to processing speed and the camera. Perhaps the most significant phone will be a new, cheaper device destined to replace the iPhone 8. Codenamed N84, it will look like the iPhone X, but include a larger near 6.1-inch screen, come in multiple colors, and sport aluminum edges instead of the iPhone X's stainless steel casing. It will also have a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED panel to keep costs down.



The cheaper version's aluminum edges won't necessarily be the same color as the colored glass back, simplifying production, the report said.Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will assemble the two high-end OLED iPhones, while the LCD phone will be split primarily between Hon Hai and Pegatron Corp., the people said. Hon Hai began assembling the OLED devices in late July and only started on the LCD phones this month, partly due to minor challenges with the LCD panels, the report said.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will remain sole supplier of the main processor for the new iPhones, while primary iPhone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. is expected to see sales rise with the launch of new Apple phones.All three will have the gesture-based control system Apple introduced last year to replace the iPhone home button. They will also feature Face ID, Apple's system for unlocking the phones by glancing at them. Bloomberg reportedseveral details of the new phones earlier this year.The lower-end device will be Apple's second attempt at differentiating its phones partly by color.



