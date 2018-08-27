Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the 2018 US healthcare industry overview and top trends.

The healthcare industry is tremendously significant to people globally. This industry includes a range of players like hospitals, doctors, nursing homes, pharmacies, diagnostic laboratories, medical device manufacturers, and many other components of the health care system. Visions attained through the healthcare industry summary sums up all the questions and their answers in a most simple way. Healthcare industry overview assures to convey the ongoing issues, trends, challenges, and latest activities in the industry quickly and efficiently to the widest possible audience.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"The US spends the highest on health care costs for pharmaceuticals in the world."

Healthcare industry trends

Challenges to the pharmaceutical industry by real-world evidence: FDA changes will influence the pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations to change their approach to gathering and using real-world data and this could possibly help in saving millions of dollars, says a recent report. Added uses of real-world evidence in drugs and medical devices will be given greater position. This is one of the healthcare industry trends that can bring about a change in the entire healthcare industry. Request a demo to know more about our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

