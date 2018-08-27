Force Protection Video Equipment: Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales of Over 400%

Third Straight Quarter of Growth

APEX, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Force Protection Video Equipment (OTC PINK: FPVD) announced today that it has recorded record revenues for the first quarter of 2018 which are up approximately 400% from the same period in 2017.

The introduction of specialized video surveillance cameras to the Force product line has been key in the revenue growth for Force Protection Video. We will continue to add state of the art cameras to our product line to further increase sales.

Many of our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella chip design. All of our cameras and recording devices have FCC, IC and CE have certification. This is a must for our Law Enforcement customers to help ensure the quality of our products but also to maintain the legality of the recordings as evidence in a court of law. The added cost we absorbed in obtaining these certifications evidence our commitment to providing only quality products.

Paul Feldman, the Company's CEO, stated, "The refocus of the company business plan has been directed to the very lucrative surveillance market. I have over 30 years, experience in designing and selling products to law enforcement intelligence agencies. We are excited by the sales increase we have seen since the introduction of Surveillance video and audio products. The sales increase over the last quarters is proof the refocus is a positive step moving forward. These products as well as the release of our 2018 Product catalog should continue sales growth well into 2018."

FPVD also announced that Joseph Kosoglow has been named executive Vice President and a director of the Company. Mr. Kosoglow is a highly decorated Marine Corp Veteran with over 30 years, experience in sales and management.

The Force Protection Video cameras are rugged HD designs which many incorporate Ambarella (AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (GPRO) sports cameras.

