

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the conviction of his former campaign chairman and the guilty plea by his former personal attorney, the results of new NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls show President Donald Trump's approval rating held steady last week.



Forty-six percent of voters approved of the job Trump is doing as president in a poll conducted August 18th through 22nd, while 44 percent approved in a poll conducted August 22nd through 25th. Trump's disapproval rating inched up to 52 percent from 51 percent.



The modest changes in both Trump's approval and disapproval ratings were well within the two polls' margin or error.



While the first poll was conducted mostly before former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of fraud and the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen plead guilty to felony campaign finance charges, the second poll was conducted entirely afterward.



The second poll was not all good news for the president, however, with many voters saying the crimes by Manafort and Cohen suggest there is potential wrongdoing by Trump himself.



Forty percent said Manafort and Cohen's crimes suggest there is potential wrongdoing by Trump, although 27 percent said the conviction and guilty plea are just about the wrongdoing of the individuals. Another 30 percent said they don't know enough to say.



The survey also found that 56 percent of voters disagree that Trump has been honest and truthful when it comes to the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, including 46 percent that 'strongly disagree.'



The first NBC/WSJ poll of 900 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent, while the second poll of 600 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.



(Photo: Marc Nozell)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX