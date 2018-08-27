

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran Republican senator John McCain's wish that President Donald Trump should not be invited to his funeral remained unchanged upon his death, amid reports that Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain.



The 81 year-old Arizona senator died on Saturday after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.



While tributes for the Vietnam war veteran poured in from world leaders and past U.S. Presidents, Trump did not send one. Instead, he preferred a routine brief condolence message on Twitter. 'My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!'



U.S. media widely reported on Trump's reluctance to mention McCain's military or political service to the nation, or include any praise for the Republican leader who had an eventful political career spanning 36 years.



A known critic of Trump since 2015, McCain was one of the few powerful Republican voices in Congress to push back against his often harsh, provocative statements.



White House aides drafted a presidential statement praising McCain's life, but it was not issued as per Trump's direction, CNN and Washington Post reported.



There is no change in McCain family's position not to invite Trump for his funeral, CNN reported quoting two of his family friends. The New York Times said Vice President Mike Pence was invited to the services.



It has also been reported that McCain, who has been expecting his death, had requested that former presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama deliver the eulogies at his funeral. Interestingly, both of them defeated McCain in presidential election.



McCain will lie in state at the Arizona Capitol and in Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C. before being laid to rest at Washington's National Cathedral on Saturday.



McCain, who volunteered for service as a Navy pilot in Vietnam, was captured in 1967. The North Vietnamese sought to gain propaganda by torturing him into asking for an out-of-sequence release. He refused to leave. He spent more than five years in the Hanoi Hilton.



He retired from the Navy as a captain in 1981 and moved to Arizona, where he entered politics.



McCain was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and then to the U.S. Senate from Arizona. He was Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.



