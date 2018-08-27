SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Kitchen Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Factors such as the rising demand for customized solutions within the kitchen equipment and tools category and growing numbers of quick-service restaurants are accelerating the spend growth momentum for the kitchen equipment supply market.
"To minimize procurement complexities and multiple supplier engagements expenditure, the buyers should sekect and engage with suppliers who can offer one-stop solutions like consultations, installation services, and after-sales services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offers key insights into supply market intelligence and effective category pricing strategies. These aids both the buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective procurement organization plan. Additionally, these reports highlight the major category growth enablers and strategic sourcing and category management objectives.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the kitchen equipment market.
- Extensive use of kitchen equipment and tools across various end-user industries
- Increasing number of quick-service restaurants
Report scope snapshot: Kitchen Equipment market
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Best Practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
Category pricing insights
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
- Comparison of pricing models
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
