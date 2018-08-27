SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Telehealth Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.Telehealth benefits, such as their ability to efficiently monitor patients who are afflicted with chronic diseases, are propelling the growth of the telehealth market. According to this report, the growing adoption of telehealth services such as the remote patient monitoring platforms in rural areas is another factor resulting in this market's steady growth momentum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005384/en/

Global Telehealth Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In the telehealth market, the buyers should procure cloud-based telehealth software to reduce their expenditure on server infrastructure. In addition, they must evaluate suppliers based on their IP count since it would help them to assess the suppliers' capabilities to develop proprietary processes and technologies and identify avenues to reduce spend," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the pharma and healthcare category offer an analysis of the major category growth enablers and procurement objectives. Insights on supply market intelligence and supplier cost structure aid the buyers during the procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the telehealth market.

Increasing adoption of telehealth services such as the remote patient monitoring platforms in rural areas

Rising number of patients with chronic ailments

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Telehealth market

Market insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Reagents Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cleanroom Consumables Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005384/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us