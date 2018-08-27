The "Future of the German Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Future of the German Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the German defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

Germany is one of the top 10 defense markets globally, with a defense budget allocation of US$46.5 billion in 2018. The country's defense expenditure is primarily driven by military modernization programs and its involvement in peacekeeping operations. Defense expenditure registered a CAGR of 1.92% registered between 2014 and 2018.

Capital expenditure's share of Germany's total defense budget increased from 17.9% in 2014 to 19.7% in 2018. Over the forecast period, capital expenditure's average share is expected to be 19.6%, while the remaining 80.4% will be directed towards revenue expenditure.

The MoD is expected to invest in Land-based C4ISR, Military IT Networking and frigates among others.

Companies Mentioned

Diehl Stiftung

Airbus Group

Heckler Koch GmbH (HK)

MAN Truck Bus AG

Airbus Helicopters

ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik (ESG)

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)

Thales Deutschland

MBDA

Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug

Rheinmetall

