APsystems will unveil the QS1, a four-module, single phase microinverter for residential applications at the Solar Power International trade show in Anaheim. A new design for APsystems, the QS1 offers 75% faster installation time, while offering the highest peak output power and up to 3X faster transmission speed than conventional microinverters. A wider MPPT voltage range will result in a greater energy harvest for homeowners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005139/en/

The first of its kind, the QS1 from APsystems is designed to accommodate today's high output PV panels, offer enhanced capability and significantly reduce installation time and costs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The first of its kind, the QS1 is designed to accommodate today's high output PV panels, offer enhanced capability and significantly reduce installation time and costs while providing an unprecedented level of power with four independent MPPT per channel. Common AC trunk cabling with the dual-module YC600 offers flexible mix-and-match compatibility on the same circuit and with the same gateway (ECU-R or ECU-C).

The unit also builds on the successful APsystems line of multi-module microinverters, offering reduced logistics costs and integrated communication and connection features.

The new microinverter will debut at the APsystems booth #2838 September 25-27 at SPI.

About APsystems

Founded in Silicon Valley USA in 2009, APsystems has grown to encompass three global business units with offices around the world, serving customers in more than 80 countries with its ground-breaking multi-module microinverters, including the YC600, the most advanced dual-module microinverter in the world, and the YC1000, the world's best-selling 3-phase microinverter.

Today, with hundreds of thousands of units installed producing more than 300 GWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment and a solid corporate performer, profitable each of the past six years. APsystems USA is based in Seattle, Washington; APsystems EMEA is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Lyon, France (Branch); APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing, China.

Information on APsystems solar microinverter products can be found at www.APsystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005139/en/

Contacts:

APsystems

Jason Higginson

Director of Marketing

Jason.higginson@APsystems.com