The "Europe Genetic Testing Market Segmented by Treatment Type, Diseases, Technology, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe genetic testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Genetic testing has become quite prevalent in Europe over the last few years, with recent developments in molecular medicine expected to provide further impetus to this critical area. The integration of these technologies into the healthcare system necessitates that their application is implemented within a responsible framework of accompanying measures and activities.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine, in which tailored therapy is made available to patients with an understanding of the molecular basis of disease, has become popular over the recent years. Genetic testing and genome sequencing are two of the most important tools that are used to understand the molecular basis of disease. European countries screen for several genetic diseases, as early detection of these diseases can prevent the onset of symptoms, or minimize the severity of the disease.

Genetic testing for cancer diagnosis can indicate the predisposition of the disease in the gene, before its actual manifestation. This type of diagnostic technique enables a person to take precautionary steps, and avoid possible risks in the future. So with the growing demand for personalized medicine, the genetic testing market is also expected to grow.

The other factors, such as increased emphasis on early disease detection and prevention and increasing application of genetic testing in oncology, are driving the European genetic testing market.

High Cost of Genetic Testing

Germany Leads the Market in Europe

Abbott acquired Alere

23andMe Inc.

Abbott Molecular

Ariosa Diagnostics Inc.

Biohelix Corporation (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Quidel)

Biomerieux SA

Celera Corporation

Cepheid

Genentech Inc.

