Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics solution on the retail industry. The client wanted to develop a precise marketing plan template to be used as a roadmap to enhance customer reach and improve the organization's profits.

According to the retail industry experts at Quantzig,"The use of mobile applications, IoT, and similar technologies will empower retailers to understand their customers at a personal level."

The retail industry is a continuously evolving one and is gradually becoming highly focused on delivering newer experiences to customers. Retail price inflation, customization, and digital disruptions are key factors that define the future of retail. These disruptors have further leveraged the need to examine the industry from every possible angle and develop a precise marketing plan template that acts as a roadmap to retail success.

The marketing analytics solution helped the client to devise the right marketing plan to identify target groups, devise strategies to reach them, and study the future of retail to retain maximum customers. The client was also able to implement a sequential approach to devise a marketing plan template which would act as an initial resource to get started with their content marketing strategy.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the future of retail and its impact on their marketing tactics

Understand their market needs

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Defining the marketing objectives and setting aside plans for achieving them

Setting realistic and measurable objectives for thriving in the future of retail

