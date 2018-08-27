SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Robotic Process Automation Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportThe global banking industry is extensively adopting RPA software to reduce instances of errors while verifying and sending loan applications to concerned departments. This recent increase in the adoption of RPA software is accelerating the spend growth momentum of the robotic process automation market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005392/en/

Global Robotic Process Automation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"It is imperative for the buyers to conduct an extended live pilot project to determine the applicability of the RPA software to the organization's requirements," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, the buyers should ensure round the clock customer support from the supplier for the smooth functioning of the equipment," added Angad.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category highlights the key category management objectives and offer category pricing insights. These reports help buyers analyze the supplier relationship management metrics during the procurement process. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the robotic process automation market.

Extensive RPA software adoption across the global banking industry

Increasing adoption of the RPA software by organizations to reduce dependence on the offshore employees

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Robotic process automation market

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Credit Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global IT Infrastructure Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005392/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us