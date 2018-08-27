With reference to an announcement made public by N1 hf. (symbol: N1) on August 24, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on August 28, 2018. ISIN IS0000020584 Company name N1 hf. Total share capital before the increase 250,000,000 (250,000,000 shares) Increase in share capital 79,573,913 (79,573,913 shares) Total share capital following the increase 329,573,913 (329,573,913 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol N1 Orderbook ID 98870