

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber plans to focus on electric bikes and scooters over cars for shorter, inner-city travel.



In an interview with the Financial Times, the ride-hailing service's Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said that more individual modes of transport were better suited for inner-city travel.



Khosrowshahi added that while the shift in emphasis to electric bikes and scooters from cars was part of the company's long-term strategy, it would mean a further financial hit for the company in the short term.



'During rush hour, it is very inefficient for a one-tonne hulk of metal to take one person 10 blocks. We're able to shape behavior in a way that's a win for the user,' Khosrowshahi told the Financial Times.



The CEO noted that the shift also meant riders would likely hire a car for longer trips.



Uber first added e-bikes to its app in February. In April, Uber acquired electric bike-sharing startup Jump, thus making its official entry into the dockless bike-sharing space.



The Jump acquisition was the first merger that Uber made after the appointment of Khosrowshahi as CEO.



In July, Uber announced a deal with scooter hire company Lime that enables Uber customers to rent Lime's scooters through the Uber app. Lime co-founder Toby Sun said in a blog post announcing the deal that Uber had made a 'sizable investment.'



Uber now offers bikes and scooters in eight U.S. cities through its app, while it plans to expand globally. Jump bikes will soon launch in Berlin.



