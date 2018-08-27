sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

165,71 Euro		+0,09
+0,05 %
WKN: A1JX4P ISIN: US81762P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 4S0 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERVICENOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERVICENOW INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,45
164,73
18:56
164,39
164,77
18:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SERVICENOW INC
SERVICENOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SERVICENOW INC165,71+0,05 %