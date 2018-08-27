Santa Clara - ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Forbes' No. 1 World's Most Innovative Company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools for the fifth consecutive year, citing ServiceNow's completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"ServiceNow is transforming the way work gets done. With an innovative cloud-based ITSM solution, supported by the Now Platform, we're helping customers deliver better employee experiences and stronger business outcomes," said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM, ITBM and ITAM products, ServiceNow. "We feel that our Leader position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ongoing innovations and our commitment to enabling employee experiences that drive customer success."

With ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), customers can achieve end-to-end transformation of IT services and infrastructure through a single, cloud-based platform. ServiceNow ITSM enables ...

