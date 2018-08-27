

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the death of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has suggested renaming a prominent Senate office building after the war hero and longtime lawmaker.



Schumer said in a statement shortly after McCain's death on Saturday he plans to introduce a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office Building.



'As you go through life, you meet few truly great people,' Schumer said in the statement. 'John McCain was one of them.'



'His dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare,' he added. 'The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain.'



Schumer noted nothing will overcome the loss of McCain but argued renaming the building after the late senator would enable futures generations to remember him.



The office building located across the street from the U.S. Capitol building is currently named after Senator Richard Russell Jr., a Georgia Democrat who helped lead Southern opposition to the civil rights movement.



