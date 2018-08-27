Rumor has it industry lobbying has persuaded the government to agree to 300-500 MW of distributed PV in each of the populous nation's 34 local government areas, with a reduction in "non-technical costs" making up for a lack of guaranteed payment.An insider close to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) divulged last week that the authorities may launch a new quota for distributed PV projects to be installed without a government subsidy. pv magazine has learned the proposal was thrashed out after talks between the government, the national PV industry body, solar companies and industry ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...