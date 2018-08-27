DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Financing Diebold Nixdorf Secures Capital Commitment to Enhance Liquidity 27-Aug-2018 / 15:16 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated* *North Canton, Ohio, United States of America* *Public Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR* *August 27, 2018 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America -* Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the "Company") today announced it has secured a capital commitment of $650 million from two leading institutional lenders and has launched a process to amend its existing credit agreement. The Company expects to complete these activities over the coming days. Under the terms of the commitment which would be implemented pursuant to a forthcoming amendment to its existing senior secured credit agreement, Diebold Nixdorf is expected to receive $650 million from a newly-established Term Loan A-1 due August 2022 with an anticipated interest rate of LIBOR plus 925 basis points. The Company intends to use the funds to acquire remaining shares of Diebold Nixdorf AG, repay debt and for general corporate purposes and working capital in the ordinary course of business. JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA, is serving as the sole and exclusive administrative agent for the Company. The amendment to the credit agreement, including the Term Loan A-1 Facility, remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining necessary lender approvals. North Canton, August 27, 2018 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Notifying Person: Stephen A. Virostek Vice President, Investor Relations Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319 Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794 stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com *Forward-Looking Statements* This ad hoc release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings per share growth. Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "could", "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the Company's results include, among others: the impact of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG ("DPLTA") and the outcome of the appraisal proceedings initiated in connection with the implementation of the DPLTA; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the operations of the Company and Diebold Nixdorf AG; the ultimate outcome of the Company's pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold Nixdorf AG and the ultimate ability to realize cost reductions and synergies; the Company's ability to successfully operate its strategic alliances in China; the changes in political, economic or other factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide business in each of the Company's operations, including the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the Company's reliance on suppliers and any potential disruption to the Company's global supply chain; the impact of market and economic conditions on the financial services and retail industries; the capacity of the Company's technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; pricing and other actions by competitors; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United States and internationally; the Company's ability to comply with government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on the Company's business; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the Company's strategic initiatives, including DN Now; the Company's success in divesting, reorganizing or exiting non-core businesses; the Company's ability to successfully close the Term Loan A-1 transaction (the above transaction); and other factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this ad hoc release. 27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Phone: +1 330 490 6046 Fax: +1 330 490 4450 E-mail: elizabeth.radigan@dieboldnixdorf.com Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com ISIN: US2536511031 WKN: 856244 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE End of Announcement DGAP News Service 717751 27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2018 09:16 ET (13:16 GMT)