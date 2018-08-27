DGAP-Ad-hoc: Staramba SE / Key word(s): Alliance Staramba SE: Cooperation agreement signed with FC Bayern Munich 27-Aug-2018 / 14:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Inside information according to Article 17 MAR Staramba SE: Cooperation agreement signed with FC Bayern Munich* Berlin, 27 August 2018 STARAMBA SE has signed a cooperation agreement with FC Bayern München AG for a term of six years. The agreement provides for the development and market launch of a virtual FC Bayern-World with stadium, FC Bayern-Erlebniswelt and the professional team as digital 3D copies for FC Bayern Munich. FCBayern.space is created both as an independent Virtual Reality (VR) app and as part of STARAMBA.spaces. The cooperation with FC Bayern Munich as the world's sports club with the largest number of members is also of great strategic importance for STARAMBA SE, as the implementation of such a future project with this reference represents a strong signal effect to other top clubs with a high reach. *Contact* STARAMBA SE Christian Daudert Managing Director Aroser Allee 66 13407 Berlin Germany T: +49 30 403 680 140 F: +49 30 403 680 141 info@staramba.com www.staramba.com [1] STARAMBA SE Marc Heydrich Investor Relations Aroser Allee 66 13407 Berlin Germany T: +49 30 403 680 140 F: +49 30 403 680 141 heydrich@staramba.com www.staramba.com [1] 27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Staramba SE Aroser Allee 66 13407 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-0 Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1 E-mail: heydrich@staramba.com Internet: www.staramba.com/ ISIN: DE000A1K03W5 WKN: A1K03W Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 717323 27-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e2e44b71ca2b90fc51666040b3ad30b7&application_id=717323&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

